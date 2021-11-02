 Skip to main content
Chicago woman arrested for possession of electric weapons after disturbance Downtown, Madison police say
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Chicago woman was arrested for possession of two electric weapons after a disturbance Downtown on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of the intercity bus terminal at Lake Street and Dayton Street on a report of a physical disturbance, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

Arriving officers learned that Lavonne Polk, 21, and Audrey Young, 23, both of Chicago, had been attempting to board a bus with juvenile tickets. The bus driver had refused to transport them across state lines unaccompanied, believing that they were juveniles, and that prompted Young to create a physical disturbance, Malloy said.

Polk and Young continued to pretend to be juveniles when they were contacted by police, who eventually determined they were adults, and Polk was found to be in possession of two electric weapons, Malloy said.

Polk was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of possession of an electric weapon and obstructing, and Young was jailed on tentative charges of obstructing and disorderly conduct, Malloy said.

[Correction: An earlier version of this story had the wrong sex for Polk.]

