2 Chicago men charged with armed robberies in Madison

Two Chicago men have been charged in federal court with a pair of armed robberies in Madison on Jan. 25, according to a statement from Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

An indictment alleges that Justin Harris, 24, and Robert ONeal, 33, robbed North Side Liquor, 2801 N. Sherman Ave., and the Citgo gas station, 1423 Northport Drive, and brandished firearms during both robberies.

Madison police reported that the two men were arrested in Oshkosh on Jan. 26 after two armed robberies there.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If convicted, Harris and ONeal face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each armed robbery charge, and a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in federal prison on each charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Federal law requires that any penalty imposed for the charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.