A Chicago man has been sentenced to three years in prison for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin in the Madison area from May through November 2018, the office of Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced.
Corey D. Douglas, 28, of Chicago, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson. Douglas pleaded guilty to the charge on June 5.
Douglas was arrested by Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers on Nov. 29, 2018, after he left a residence in Fitchburg that police knew from an investigation served as a stash house for co-conspirator Arthur Jones, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.
Douglas was in possession of almost 12 grams of heroin-fentanyl substances pre-packaged for street-level sale at the time he was stopped, while more than 80 grams of additional heroin-fentanyl was found at the stash house in a search conducted by police.
In sentencing Douglas, the judge said he was taking into account Douglas’s lack of prior criminal history weighed against the great dangerousness of the heroin-laced fentanyl that Douglas was involved in distributing throughout the community.
Peterson said the offense deserved a significant sentence despite Douglas’s relatively clean history because it was a crime that Douglas engaged in on a repeated basis over the time of the conspiracy, “exploiting other people’s illness” in drug addiction.
