Chicago man gets 2 years in federal prison for role in fentanyl dealing ring

A Chicago man on Friday was sentenced to two years in federal prison for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute, authorities reported.

Antonio Dillard, 63, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson, who described him as playing a relatively minor role in a much larger enterprise that caused significant damage to the community, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.

In 2020, federal and state law enforcement agencies began investigating several known drug dealers in Dane County, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation learned that a person in Chicago had a person in another state send a parcel of narcotics via mail to an address in Madison, O’Shea said in a statement.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a Postal Inspector identified the parcel, obtained a federal warrant, and searched the package. Inside, investigators found a vacuum-sealed bag that contained a white substance weighing about 590 grams and the State Crime Lab determined it tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. O’Shea said.

DCI agents resealed the parcel for a controlled delivery to an address in Madison. About a minute after delivering the parcel, a silver sedan with Illinois license plates pulled up to the building, a man got out of the front passenger seat, walked towards the building, and took the parcel. He was arrested as he put the parcel into the sedan, and the driver, who agents identified as Dillard, also was arrested, O’Shea said.

Dillard told investigators that the person in Chicago paid him to pick up the parcel and transport the drugs back to Chicago for distribution, O’Shea said.

Kemp pleaded guilty to attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute and is scheduled to be sentenced by Peterson on May 6. In related cases, Peterson sentenced Michael C. Henderson to seven years in prison on Dec. 9 and Andre L. McClinton to nine years in prison on March 23.

