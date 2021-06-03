Chicago man charged with trafficking woman for sex in Madison

A Chicago man alleged to have kept a woman confined in order to steal for him and perform sex acts for money with paying customers was charged Thursday with human trafficking.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a woman told police that Curtis P. Henry, 40, exploited her drug addiction to coerce her into sex for money and shoplifting, and kept most or all of the money she made so she could not leave.
"He had me selling (sex)," the woman told police. "He'd take the phones, wake me up when I was sleeping. When I would steal he would take my merchandise, or I would sell the merchandise and he would take my money."
In exchange for her work, she said, Henry would give her drugs, or sometimes nothing.
"If I complained, he would punch me, slap me and choke me," she told police. She said Henry also told her he was going to kill her. She said she was initially afraid to talk to police because she feared Henry would have someone kill her.
She said he had also threatened to kill the woman's three children if she didn't make money for him through sex work or retail thefts, the complaint states.
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered $5,000 bail set for Henry, who has been in jail on a state Department of Corrections hold for possible probation and parole violations since earlier this year. He faces possible revocation of his supervision and could be sentenced to prison as a result.
Hanson called the bail the minimum he would consider setting, since many human trafficking cases either wind up in federal court or with double-digit sentences in state court.
According to the complaint:
An investigation began when police were sent on Sept. 12 to Howard Johnson, 3841 E. Washington Ave., to investigate a disturbance involving a juvenile who may have been the victim of human trafficking.
The woman was the registered guest for the room, and had been renting it for about five days, paying for it online on a day-by-day basis.
Police interviewed the woman in March. She told them she had been with Henry since June 2020, until police became involved in September.
She said she had met Henry in June 2020 at the Red Roof Inn while buying heroin and crack cocaine from him, and after that, he began manipulating her drug addiction to coerce her into commercial sex work.
She said Henry had a handgun with an extended magazine, and that he had used the gun to assault the juvenile involved in the September incident that prompted the police response at the Howard Johnson.
The woman told police that since meeting Henry she had since been forced to stay with him at a variety of hotels around Madison, along with two juveniles. She said he would not let them leave.