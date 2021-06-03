Chicago man charged with trafficking woman for sex in Madison

A Chicago man alleged to have kept a woman confined in order to steal for him and perform sex acts for money with paying customers was charged Thursday with human trafficking.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, a woman told police that Curtis P. Henry, 40, exploited her drug addiction to coerce her into sex for money and shoplifting, and kept most or all of the money she made so she could not leave.

"He had me selling (sex)," the woman told police. "He'd take the phones, wake me up when I was sleeping. When I would steal he would take my merchandise, or I would sell the merchandise and he would take my money."

In exchange for her work, she said, Henry would give her drugs, or sometimes nothing.

"If I complained, he would punch me, slap me and choke me," she told police. She said Henry also told her he was going to kill her. She said she was initially afraid to talk to police because she feared Henry would have someone kill her.

She said he had also threatened to kill the woman's three children if she didn't make money for him through sex work or retail thefts, the complaint states.