A Chicago man in town for a shopping spree was arrested Monday after trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at an East Towne Mall store, Madison police reported.
Donald D. Robinson, 30, was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of uttering a forgery, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Police were contacted by a clerk at a store after she realized the bill being presented to her was fake, and an investigating officer determined that Robinson had successfully used a phony $100 bill to buy a couple of inexpensive items at another East Towne store prior to police being called, according to a police news release.
Receipts from West Towne Mall also were found on Robinson, who had several bundles of real money in a back pocket — smaller bills that appeared to be the cash he got back after making purchases, police said.
During a jail search, 13 counterfeit $100 bill were recovered from Robinson, and he was found to be concealing a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana, police reported.
Defense: Alleged victim in Quintez Cephus case 'organized' threesome; woman says 'absolutely not'
Drunk beat up 72-year-old man on Willy Street, Madison police say
Ex-boyfriend fired gun into air, nobody hurt, Madison police say
Mineral Point man arrested on drug charges, police say
Stolen SUV crashes into school bus on North Side, 17-year-old driver arrested
Hot night turned into hot fight on State Street, Madison police say
Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged 9th OWI, had three kids in car, sheriff says
Man threatens woman Downtown, arrested on drug, gun charges, Madison police say
Man viciously attacked in gas station lot, Sun Prairie police say
Man looking for nice car to steal arrested on Near West Side, Madison police say
Police dog Allied helps arrest alleged scrap metal thieves, Madison police say
Passenger from crashed stolen van turned himself in to Madison police
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.