A Chicago man in town for a shopping spree was arrested Monday after trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at an East Towne Mall store, Madison police reported.

Donald D. Robinson, 30, was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of uttering a forgery, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

Police were contacted by a clerk at a store after she realized the bill being presented to her was fake, and an investigating officer determined that Robinson had successfully used a phony $100 bill to buy a couple of inexpensive items at another East Towne store prior to police being called, according to a police news release.

Receipts from West Towne Mall also were found on Robinson, who had several bundles of real money in a back pocket — smaller bills that appeared to be the cash he got back after making purchases, police said.

During a jail search, 13 counterfeit $100 bill were recovered from Robinson, and he was found to be concealing a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana, police reported.

