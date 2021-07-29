Chicago man, 29, sought for sexual assault of Sun Prairie teen during meet-up last summer

The girl said the assault occurred in the men's room at the park. Although she told police she agreed to have sex with the man, under state law her age renders her incapable of giving consent. She also said she suspected he was older than 17, possibly in his early 20s, when she first saw him. He was 28 at the time.

Afterward, she told police, he drove to a Walgreens drug store where he bought her a Plan B "morning after" contraception pill. He dropped her off back at the YMCA. Based on what the girl told police, Walgreens was able to find security video of a man who bought the pill, which was paid for using a credit card.

Using his Snapchat handle, police found links to other social media used by the same person, including a Facebook page for "Andrew Dmitri." His Facebook profile listed his high school in Illinois and a likely graduation date of 2010. With the help of the school's resource officer, police identified him as Gonzalez. That was confirmed through driver's license records.

A Sun Prairie detective, using a fake account, then "friended" Gonzalez on Snapchat, and Gonzalez began sending her messages and a photo of himself. With more access to his Snapchat account, the detective could see Gonzalez's GPS location on a Snapchat map, near the address on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive listed on his driver's license record.