Charges filed for Madison restaurant owner accused of tracking woman with GPS, making threats

Charges have been filed against the co-owner of three Madison restaurants who is accused of using a GPS device to track a woman and making threats.

Patrick Sweeney, 45, who is co-owner of Downtown restaurants Merchant and Lucille, as well as Brothers Three on the East Side, was charged Friday in Dane County Circuit Court with one felony count of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, the woman told Oregon police Sweeney had been harassing her and knew her whereabouts at all times. Police found a GPS tracking device on her vehicle.

The woman also told police Sweeney had made a video recording of her leaving a restaurant after a date and had threatened to shoot someone she was dating in the head, the complaint states.

When police told Sweeney about his charges, according to the complaint, he replied, "Oh, that's it? Not bad. Thought it was worse."

