Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run
Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run

A Sun Prairie woman was charged Friday in Dane County Circuit Court with two felonies for a hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old woman in June.

Sharnae Thomas, 22, of Sun Prairie, turned herself in to Madison police shortly after the collision took place. She could face up to 31 years in prison and $110,000 in fines if convicted on both charges, one for the hit-and-run, and another for driving with a suspended license.

Sharnae Thomas

Thomas

The hit-and-run occurred in the early morning of June 22 on Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s Far East Side. It resulted in the death five days later of Connie M. Estrada, 29, of Windsor.

Thomas was driving a friend home when she heard a “thud.” She said she knew she hit something and stopped the car briefly but then became scared, left the scene and began to drive around in a panic. She ended up at an unknown location on the East Side, according to the criminal complaint.

Madison police Officer Brandon Mortenson inspected the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run after Thomas turned herself in, and found damage on the front driver's-side headlamp and windshield of the Chrysler 300 consistent with a pedestrian collision, according to the criminal complaint.

Mortenson was able to contact a witness, whom police identified as Estrada's boyfriend. The boyfriend was walking Estrada from the Vernon Avenue area to a nearby Citgo gas station at around 1 a.m. on June 22, prior to the incident.

The witness said the two parted ways on the sidewalk near a Walgreens on Cottage Grove Road when it began to rain. He began to walk back toward Vernon Avenue, but Estrada continued on into Cottage Grove Road. Then he heard a thud and turned around to see her fly through the air. He ran to Estrada and began yelling at the driver of the car, who stopped to call 911.

The witness said he didn’t remember seeing or having any interactions with the driver and that the driver left the scene after stopping for a short time, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers responded to the scene, and found Estrada lying in the median on Cottage Grove Road, and the witness knelt over her just across from the Walgreens driveway.

Estrada was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital on June 27.

