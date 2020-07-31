Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sun Prairie woman was charged Friday in Dane County Circuit Court with two felonies for a hit-and-run collision that killed a 29-year-old woman in June.

Sharnae Thomas, 22, of Sun Prairie, turned herself in to Madison police shortly after the collision took place. She could face up to 31 years in prison and $110,000 in fines if convicted on both charges, one for the hit-and-run, and another for driving with a suspended license.

The hit-and-run occurred in the early morning of June 22 on Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s Far East Side. It resulted in the death five days later of Connie M. Estrada, 29, of Windsor.

Thomas was driving a friend home when she heard a “thud.” She said she knew she hit something and stopped the car briefly but then became scared, left the scene and began to drive around in a panic. She ended up at an unknown location on the East Side, according to the criminal complaint.

Madison police Officer Brandon Mortenson inspected the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run after Thomas turned herself in, and found damage on the front driver's-side headlamp and windshield of the Chrysler 300 consistent with a pedestrian collision, according to the criminal complaint.