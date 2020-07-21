Charges filed against 2 in rolling gun battle last week on the Beltline, city streets

Police later stopped Buckingham. The 14-year-old girl with him told police they had gone to the gas station to buy chips. Buckingham said they were there to get gas and "weed" and claimed a man later identified as Rhone pulled out a gun and began firing first, and continued firing as he chased Buckingham's car on the Beltline.

Buckingham claimed his gun was only a BB gun, and that he had thrown it from the car. Police searching the Pontiac found an unfired 9mm brass cartridge in the car.

Rhone, however, told police he was fired at first. He told police the girl, whom he initially thought wanted to buy marijuana, jumped into his car and tried to grab his money. After she got out, shooting started from the other car. He identified the driver of that car as Buckingham.

"After he shot, I shot at his (expletive)," Rhone told police. He said he wasn't following the Pontiac onto the Beltline but ended up behind it, and they again fired first at him. He said he returned fire.

Video surveillance from the gas station, described in the complaint, appeared to mostly support Rhone's version of events, showing the girl lunging toward Rhone and trying to grab something, and a struggle between Rhone and the girl. It soon after appeared shots were fired at Rhone's Honda from the Pontiac.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.