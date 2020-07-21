You are the owner of this article.
Charges filed against 2 in rolling gun battle last week on the Beltline, city streets
Charges filed against 2 in rolling gun battle last week on the Beltline, city streets

Police lights siren squad car (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two men were charged Tuesday in an incident last week in which police said the men fired shots at one another from moving cars, first at a West Side gas station, then on the Beltline.

The incident started, according to a criminal complaint, after a 14-year-old passenger in one car attempted to grab money and marijuana from the driver of the other car. Nobody was injured by the gunfire. 

Stephon M. Buckingham, 21, of Madison, is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree reckless endangerment, being a party to attempted robbery, possession of a firearm by someone with a juvenile delinquency adjudication, and nine counts of bail jumping. 

Matthew M. Rhone, 19, of Madison, was charged with first- and second-degree reckless endangerment. A third charge, for illegal firearm possession, was dismissed by Court Commissioner Jason Hanson because the complaint failed to allege that Rhone had ever been found delinquent in a juvenile case, as the charge required.

Buckingham is being sought on a warrant. Rhone, who was arrested last week, was jailed on $4,000 bail after appearing in court Tuesday.

According to the complaint:

The shots were fired between the cars around 12:20 p.m. on July 15, first at a gas station, then on the Beltline. The initial location was not identified in the complaint, but a court document states it was the BP gas station at 699 S. Gammon Road. A witness said one car, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, went northbound out of the gas station, while the other car, later seen to be a gray Honda Civic, followed. 

Police later stopped Buckingham. The 14-year-old girl with him told police they had gone to the gas station to buy chips. Buckingham said they were there to get gas and "weed" and claimed a man later identified as Rhone pulled out a gun and began firing first, and continued firing as he chased Buckingham's car on the Beltline. 

Buckingham claimed his gun was only a BB gun, and that he had thrown it from the car. Police searching the Pontiac found an unfired 9mm brass cartridge in the car. 

Rhone, however, told police he was fired at first. He told police the girl, whom he initially thought wanted to buy marijuana, jumped into his car and tried to grab his money. After she got out, shooting started from the other car. He identified the driver of that car as Buckingham. 

"After he shot, I shot at his (expletive)," Rhone told police. He said he wasn't following the Pontiac onto the Beltline but ended up behind it, and they again fired first at him. He said he returned fire.

Video surveillance from the gas station, described in the complaint, appeared to mostly support Rhone's version of events, showing the girl lunging toward Rhone and trying to grab something, and a struggle between Rhone and the girl. It soon after appeared shots were fired at Rhone's Honda from the Pontiac. 

