Charges filed against 2 for arson during Madison protest in August

Charges were filed this week against two people for attempting to damage and destroy two buildings with fire during a Madison protest in August, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader said Wednesday.
Anessa Fierro, 27, and Willie Johnson, 45, both of Madison, were charged in two-count complaints for arson during an Aug. 25 protest Downtown. According to the complaints, Fierro and Johnson allegedly broke glass windows and doors in two commercial buildings, poured liquid from a gasoline container into the buildings and attempted to light them on fire.
The complaints both allege that the two successfully started a fire at one of the buildings and were trying to start a fire at the other, which at the time had some occupied residential apartments, when Madison police officers arrived on scene.
Fierro and Johnson were identified through video surveillance as part of the investigation and arrested Wednesday. Their initial appearances in court have not yet been scheduled.
