Charges expected against two men in July murder on Madison's Southwest Side

Madison police on Tuesday said two men would be charged in the July 5 shooting that killed a 22-year-old Dodgeville man — one of two fatal shootings in the city over the Fourth of July weekend.

Christopher Somersett, 26, of Madison, will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, and Avieon Little, 24, will be charged as a party to the crime, Assistant Chief Brian Austin said. Police declined to release any details about what led to the killing during a press conference, but the Dane County District Attorney's office is expected to file a complaint in the case Wednesday.

Somersett has been in the Dane County Jail for a parole violation since July 7, when he was taken into custody as a person of interest in the case; Little remains at large but a warrant for his arrest would be issued Wednesday, Austin said.

Police have said Davis-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road at about 12:40 a.m. July 5 when someone came up and shot him. He died soon after.

After taking Somersett into custody, police got a warrant to search his home.