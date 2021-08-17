 Skip to main content
Charges expected against two men in July murder on Madison's Southwest Side
Charges expected against two men in July murder on Madison's Southwest Side

Madison police on Tuesday said two men would be charged in the July 5 shooting that killed a 22-year-old Dodgeville man — one of two fatal shootings in the city over the Fourth of July weekend.

Christopher Somersett, 26, of Madison, will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams, and Avieon Little, 24, will be charged as a party to the crime, Assistant Chief Brian Austin said. Police declined to release any details about what led to the killing during a press conference, but the Dane County District Attorney's office is expected to file a complaint in the case Wednesday.

Christopher Somersett

Somersett

Somersett has been in the Dane County Jail for a parole violation since July 7, when he was taken into custody as a person of interest in the case; Little remains at large but a warrant for his arrest would be issued Wednesday, Austin said.

Police have said Davis-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road at about 12:40 a.m. July 5 when someone came up and shot him. He died soon after.

After taking Somersett into custody, police got a warrant to search his home.

Davis-Williams was the second person shot and killed in the space of 24 hours over the Fourth of July weekend. Tamas R. Smith, 51, was charged Aug. 5 with first-degree intentional homicide in the July 4 killing of his former girlfriend, 31-year-old Keairra C. Fields, in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison's Far East Side. He was arrested the next day in Gary, Indiana.

There have been five homicides in Madison so far this year. There were 10 in all of 2020.

