Charges expected against 2 men in July murder on Madison's Southwest Side

Madison police on Tuesday said two men would be charged in the July 5 shooting that killed a 22-year-old Dodgeville man — one of two fatal shootings in the city over the Fourth of July weekend.
Christopher Somersett, 26, of Madison, will be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams at a BP gas station on July 5, and Avieon Little, 24, of Fitchburg, will be charged as a party to the crime, Assistant Chief Brian Austin said.
It’s the second time in a little more than four years that Somersett has been charged in connection with a shooting at a gas station. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to possession of a firearm by a felon after being accused of shooting at a man at a BP at 4222 E. Washington Ave. on Feb. 19 of that year.
During a press conference Tuesday, police declined to release any details about what allegedly led Somersett to shoot Davis-Williams; the Dane County District Attorney’s Office is expected to file a complaint in the case Wednesday.
Somersett has been in the Dane County Jail on a parole violation since July 7, when he was taken into custody as a person of interest in Davis-Williams’ murder. Little remains at large, but a warrant for his arrest would be issued Wednesday, Austin said. Police declined to say whether they have any information about where he might be.
Police have said Davis-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road at about 12:40 a.m. when Somersett came up and shot him. The investigation into the killing remains open, and police urged anyone with information about it to contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. They declined to say if more arrests are expected.
Somersett was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2015 and 2017, and sentenced to three years in prison on the latter charge and for violating his probation on the earlier conviction. He was released from prison and placed on extended supervision in February 2019 after completing an earned-release program.
Police said that in the 2017 case he was among a group of people involved in a dispute at the East Washington gas station. Gunfire erupted and four people were shot, none fatally. The District Attorney’s Office later agreed to let Somersett plead guilty to the gun possession charge because it could not prove Somersett fired a gun in the incident, and the court dismissed a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Davis-Williams was the second person shot and killed in the span of 24 hours over the Fourth of July weekend in Madison. Keairra C. Fields, 31, was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Tamas R. Smith, 51, in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road on Madison’s Far East Side in the early morning hours of July 4, according to an Aug. 5 criminal complaint charging Smith with first-degree intentional homicide.
There have been five homicides in Madison so far this year. There were 10 in all of 2020.