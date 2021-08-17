Charges expected against 2 men in July murder on Madison's Southwest Side

Police have said Davis-Williams was a passenger in a vehicle at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road at about 12:40 a.m. when Somersett came up and shot him. The investigation into the killing remains open, and police urged anyone with information about it to contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. They declined to say if more arrests are expected.

Somersett was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2015 and 2017, and sentenced to three years in prison on the latter charge and for violating his probation on the earlier conviction. He was released from prison and placed on extended supervision in February 2019 after completing an earned-release program.

Police said that in the 2017 case he was among a group of people involved in a dispute at the East Washington gas station. Gunfire erupted and four people were shot, none fatally. The District Attorney’s Office later agreed to let Somersett plead guilty to the gun possession charge because it could not prove Somersett fired a gun in the incident, and the court dismissed a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.