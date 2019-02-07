At the request of prosecutors, a Dane County judge on Thursday dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a Madison man and other charges against his alleged accomplice, but will allow charges to be refiled if more evidence comes to light.
Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky dismissed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide against Jordan Sharlow, 27, who was charged last year for the shooting death of David D. Edwards, 31, on Madison’s East Side. She also dismissed a charge of harboring a felon against Dontae Collins, 32, of Madison.
Collins was released from custody. But Sharlow will be sent to Chicago to face a first-degree murder charge with his brother, Justin Sharlow, and another man, Melvin Dotson. The three are charged with the Oct. 15, 2017, shooting death of 22-year-old Devon Caffie.
Assistant District Attorney Gerise Laspisa sought the dismissals last week after informing Karofsky that Collins, who had previously given police a statement implicating Sharlow and himself in Edwards’ death, had stopped cooperating with prosecutors. Collins’ lawyer, David Makovec, had filed a motion to bar the use of Collins’ statement to police because he had not been provided a lawyer when he asked for one.
Laspisa agreed the statement should be suppressed, but said that without Collins’ cooperation the cases could not be proven.
Karofsky dismissed the charges without prejudice, which means that prosecutors could re-file them in the future.
A criminal complaint states that Collins told police that Sharlow shot Edwards at the Mobil gas station, 3019 E. Washington Ave. He said Sharlow had mistaken Edwards for another man, Riccardo Simms, who was shot to death about five months later on Madison’s Southwest Side, according to the complaint.