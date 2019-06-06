Three Madison men have been indicted in federal court in separate cases involving drugs, guns and armed robbery.
The indictments were returned Wednesday by a grand jury sitting in Madison.
Martell Norris, 37, Madison, was charged with one count of possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, one count of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment said he allegedly possessed crack cocaine, cocaine and the loaded semi-automatic handgun on May 16, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office.
If convicted, Norris faces 5 to 40 years on the crack cocaine charge, up to 20 years on the cocaine charge, a minimum five years on the gun charge and up to 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge.
In addition, Norris could get another five years served consecutively to the drug charges if convicted on the gun possession to further drug trafficking charge.
Demarious Gray, 28, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The indictment alleges he possessed a loaded .40 caliber handgun, heroin and crack cocaine on Oct. 9, 2017.
Gray faces up to 10 years on the possession of a firearm charge, up to 20 years on the drug charge and a minimum five years on possessing a gun to further a drug trafficking crime, which would be served consecutively to any sentences from the other charges.
Willie Champ, 18, was charged with armed robbery, for allegedly robbing a Kwik Trip gas station in Oregon on May 24.
If convicted, he could get up to 20 years in prison.
Madison Rastafari church raided by police, leaders arrested
Family of woman killed by Madison police in 2014 settle lawsuit for $4.25 million
Janesville woman arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense
Laptops stolen from ambulance service, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Meth house busted in Madison, 3 suspects arrested, police say
17-year-old girl charged with reckless injury in East Side shooting