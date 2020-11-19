Charged with a shooting in 1994, man returns to court; victim says let him go

Just over a quarter-century ago, town of Madison police alleged that an 18-year-old man named Damien Johnson shot at two teenagers, hitting one of them in the arm and chest.
Another shot went into an apartment, nearly striking a man and a small child.
Johnson, now 44 years old, was back in Madison Thursday, appearing before a court commissioner by video from the Dane County Jail on 26-year-old charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felony bail jumping, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and several other charges not related to the Oct. 29, 1994 incident on Sommerset Circle, now called Parker Place.
"I'm not afraid for my life," said a woman who was 17 when, according to a criminal complaint, she was shot by Johnson. She asked Court Commissioner Brian Asmus to release Johnson on a signature bond. "I just feel it's over with. I've moved on with my life. He needs to move on with his life.
"We're older now," she said. "We've all made our mistakes."
Johnson told Asmus he's been in prison in Illinois since February 1995 and just finished his sentence. Assistant District Attorney John Black, looking at Illinois records, said the Cook County conviction is listed cryptically as murder/intent to kill/injure with no other detail.
Johnson said that over the years he has tried to get himself sent back to Wisconsin to face the attempted homicide charges but his efforts went nowhere.
"I've been trying to resolve this from day one," he said. "I'm not going to run away. I've been in jail since I was 18 years old. I want to go home. I've made myself available every time. I didn't just cop out."
Black asked for $700,000 bail. Asmus set bail at $305,000, noting Johnson posted $2,500 back in May 1994 and never returned to court, and that two escape charges are among those he still faces from 1994.
The attempted homicide complaint, filed in November 1994, states that the woman told police she was shot by someone named Ramon "Moan" Nelson, an alias police knew Johnson used. She told police she was in the 2400 block of Sommerset Circle when she saw Johnson fire a gun about five times into the air.
She said she yelled to Johnson, "Don't shoot, Moan, it's us," but he lowered his gun and aimed it at her and the 14-year-old girl she was with, then fired about three times. She told police she was trying to get through a door at an apartment building but it was locked. The bullet that struck her first went through a screen door she was behind, she told police, the complaint states.
A resident of a nearby apartment told police he had just gotten up from a sofa and would have been struck by a bullet that entered the apartment if he had still been sitting there. A child was asleep on another sofa eight to 10 feet from the couch that was struck by bullets, according to the complaint.
At the time of the shooting, Johnson was free after posting $2,500 bail for child abuse, drug possession and escape charges. A separate criminal complaint filed in May 1994 states Johnson grabbed a 15-year-old girl by the neck after telling her not to go into her aunt's apartment, where he had just been.
Police later found Johnson passed out and a bag of crack cocaine in his pocket, the complaint states. After his arrest he escaped twice from the town of Madison police station on Fish Hatchery Road and the second time was found hiding under a fire truck at the town hall, the complaint alleges.
