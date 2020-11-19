Charged with a shooting in 1994, man returns to court; victim says let him go

Johnson said that over the years he has tried to get himself sent back to Wisconsin to face the attempted homicide charges but his efforts went nowhere.

"I've been trying to resolve this from day one," he said. "I'm not going to run away. I've been in jail since I was 18 years old. I want to go home. I've made myself available every time. I didn't just cop out."

Black asked for $700,000 bail. Asmus set bail at $305,000, noting Johnson posted $2,500 back in May 1994 and never returned to court, and that two escape charges are among those he still faces from 1994.

The attempted homicide complaint, filed in November 1994, states that the woman told police she was shot by someone named Ramon "Moan" Nelson, an alias police knew Johnson used. She told police she was in the 2400 block of Sommerset Circle when she saw Johnson fire a gun about five times into the air.

She said she yelled to Johnson, "Don't shoot, Moan, it's us," but he lowered his gun and aimed it at her and the 14-year-old girl she was with, then fired about three times. She told police she was trying to get through a door at an apartment building but it was locked. The bullet that struck her first went through a screen door she was behind, she told police, the complaint states.