Charge upgraded to homicide in Labor Day shooting at Penn Park

An attempted murder charge against an Illinois man who is alleged to have shot another man over a dice game at a South Side park on Labor Day was upgraded Wednesday to first-degree intentional homicide after a preliminary hearing.
Von E. Johnson, 26, of Rockford, who was arrested by Madison police last month on an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge, was ordered to stand trial after testimony by a Madison police detective was found sufficient to show probable cause that Johnson had committed a felony.
Johnson was charged with attempted homicide on Sept. 10, four days after witnesses said Johnson fatally shot David L. Neeley, 63, following a Labor Day dice game at Penn Park on Madison's South Side. Detective Pedro Ortega-Mendoza testified that Neeley and two men who were playing dice with him were able to identify the man they knew as "Lee" from a photograph of Johnson, supplied to Madison police by police in Rockford.
From his hospital bed, Neeley was able to communicate through gestures and some words, Ortega-Mendoza testified. Shown Johnson's photo, Neeley said: "'He shot me."
Madison police reported on Jan. 12 that Johnson had been arrested after he was sought on a warrant. Johnson appeared in court on Jan. 24, where he was ordered jailed on $1 million bail. He remained in jail after Wednesday's preliminary hearing.
According to a criminal complaint and testimony Wednesday by Ortega-Mendoza, Neeley, Johnson and two witnesses were playing dice in the shelter at Penn Park. After the game ended, Neeley walked into a restroom at the shelter and was followed in by Johnson.
The two witnesses said they heard gunshots — four to five, according to the complaint — and saw Johnson run from the restroom.
Ortega-Mendoza testified that security video showed Neeley go into the restroom, followed by a man in a white T-shirt. Seconds later, that man is seen running from the restroom. Ortega-Mendoza said investigators watched video recorded both before and after the shooting and did not see anyone but Neeley and the man in the T-shirt go into the bathroom or come out.
After Circuit Judge Nia Trammell found probable cause that Johnson had committed a felony, Assistant District Attorney Lillian Nelson filed a document that formally charged Johnson with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence if Johnson is convicted.