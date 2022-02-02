Charge upgraded to homicide in Labor Day shooting at Penn Park

An attempted murder charge against an Illinois man who is alleged to have shot another man over a dice game at a South Side park on Labor Day was upgraded Wednesday to first-degree intentional homicide after a preliminary hearing.

Von E. Johnson, 26, of Rockford, who was arrested by Madison police last month on an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge, was ordered to stand trial after testimony by a Madison police detective was found sufficient to show probable cause that Johnson had committed a felony.

Johnson was charged with attempted homicide on Sept. 10, four days after witnesses said Johnson fatally shot David L. Neeley, 63, following a Labor Day dice game at Penn Park on Madison's South Side. Detective Pedro Ortega-Mendoza testified that Neeley and two men who were playing dice with him were able to identify the man they knew as "Lee" from a photograph of Johnson, supplied to Madison police by police in Rockford.

From his hospital bed, Neeley was able to communicate through gestures and some words, Ortega-Mendoza testified. Shown Johnson's photo, Neeley said: "'He shot me."

Investigators had connected Johnson's name to the "Lee" nickname through a police report for a prior incident in Madison along with a vehicle description.

Nine days after Johnson was charged with attempted homicide, Neeley died from his injuries.

Madison police reported on Jan. 12 that Johnson had been arrested after he was sought on a warrant. Johnson appeared in court on Jan. 24, where he was ordered jailed on $1 million bail. He remained in jail after Wednesday's preliminary hearing.

According to a criminal complaint and testimony Wednesday by Ortega-Mendoza, Neeley, Johnson and two witnesses were playing dice in the shelter at Penn Park. After the game ended, Neeley walked into a restroom at the shelter and was followed in by Johnson.

The two witnesses said they heard gunshots — four to five, according to the complaint — and saw Johnson run from the restroom.

Ortega-Mendoza testified that security video showed Neeley go into the restroom, followed by a man in a white T-shirt. Seconds later, that man is seen running from the restroom. Ortega-Mendoza said investigators watched video recorded both before and after the shooting and did not see anyone but Neeley and the man in the T-shirt go into the bathroom or come out.

After Circuit Judge Nia Trammell found probable cause that Johnson had committed a felony, Assistant District Attorney Lillian Nelson filed a document that formally charged Johnson with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence if Johnson is convicted.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge.

