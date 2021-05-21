Charge in homicide case dismissed, at least until other suspects are identified

Prosecutors on Friday dismissed the only charge filed so far in Madison's first homicide of 2021, a man who was shot to death at a South Park Street gas station in early April, telling a judge that the homicide investigation has some ways to go.

Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, on a motion from Deputy District Attorney William Brown, dismissed the charge of harboring a felon that was filed April 8 against Carmen K.P. Sharp, 19, of Madison, who is the only person so far to have been arrested in the April 3 shooting death of Isiah T. Davis, 23, of Madison.

Brown, in a filing to the court before a preliminary hearing that was to be held for Sharp, wrote that police continue to investigate the homicide, including those who "actually committed the homicide."

He asked that the case against Sharp be dismissed without prejudice, allowing it to be refiled at "such time that the remainder of the suspects have been identified and a decision has been made regarding homicide charges for those individuals."

Holding a preliminary hearing for Sharp now, with the investigation at its current stage, "would seriously and meaningfully jeopardize the pending investigation into the homicide in question," Brown wrote.