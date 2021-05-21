Charge in homicide case dismissed, at least until other suspects are identified

Prosecutors on Friday dismissed the only charge filed so far in Madison's first homicide of 2021, a man who was shot to death at a South Park Street gas station in early April, telling a judge that the homicide investigation has some ways to go.
Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, on a motion from Deputy District Attorney William Brown, dismissed the charge of harboring a felon that was filed April 8 against Carmen K.P. Sharp, 19, of Madison, who is the only person so far to have been arrested in the April 3 shooting death of Isiah T. Davis, 23, of Madison.
Brown, in a filing to the court before a preliminary hearing that was to be held for Sharp, wrote that police continue to investigate the homicide, including those who "actually committed the homicide."
He asked that the case against Sharp be dismissed without prejudice, allowing it to be refiled at "such time that the remainder of the suspects have been identified and a decision has been made regarding homicide charges for those individuals."
Holding a preliminary hearing for Sharp now, with the investigation at its current stage, "would seriously and meaningfully jeopardize the pending investigation into the homicide in question," Brown wrote.
A criminal complaint alleged that Sharp was seen on a surveillance video at the BP gas station at 318 S. Park St. hiding a gun that may have been the murder weapon behind a wheelbarrow outside the building.
The complaint did not state what exactly happened that led to the shooting, but a probable cause affidavit states there was an argument between Davis and another woman, who was the mother of Davis' child, before the shooting.
At the time that Sharp made her initial appearance in court on April 8, Deputy District Attorney Andrea Raymond said there was still much work to do in the investigation, which she said was in its "infancy."
The probable cause affidavit states a man who told police he had driven Davis to the BP said Davis and a woman argued before shots were fired. The man said he was sitting in his vehicle while Davis spoke with the woman, then Davis spoke with two people who were in the back seat of another vehicle nearby.
The man said Davis opened the back door of the other vehicle then closed it and looked at the woman with body language that appeared to say, "Are you kidding me?"
The man said Davis opened the rear door again, and that's when gunshots were fired, the probable cause affidavit states.