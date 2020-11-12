 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Chaotic' fight causes woman to jump out of car as windshield breaks, then car runs over her
0 comments
alert top story

'Chaotic' fight causes woman to jump out of car as windshield breaks, then car runs over her

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad stock file photo (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A "chaotic" fight between two men Wednesday afternoon led to a woman jumping out of a car fearing for her safety, but the car ended up rolling over her legs, Madison police said. 

The two men, 26-year-old Samuel J. Scott and 49-year-old Fabian N. Zepeda, both with no permanent addresses, began fighting on the 600 block of Mayfair Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing Zepeda grabbing an axe or hatchet from the back of his pick-up truck while Scott got into a car, drove toward Zepeda and hit him. Zepeda ended up on the hood of the car Scott was driving and used the axe or hatchet to hit the windshield of the car before rolling off. 

Samuel J. Scott

Scott.
Fabian N. Zepeda

Zepeda.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 22-year-old woman, who also has no permanent address, was in the passenger seat of the car and jumped out because she was afraid of Zepeda's weapon while he was still on the hood of the car. The car's tires ended up rolling over the woman's legs. 

DeSpain said the woman was "in a lot of pain, but not seriously injured." She was still in the street as both men drove off. 

Zepeda's truck was later seen on Stoughton Road, and he was arrested. The car Scott was driving was found parked on Powers Avenue with a hole in the windshield. Scott was found walking in the area and arrested. 

Both men were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

More COVID-19 outbreaks in Wisconsin prisons top recent notable crime-related news

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics