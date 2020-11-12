'Chaotic' fight causes woman to jump out of car as windshield breaks, then car runs over her

A "chaotic" fight between two men Wednesday afternoon led to a woman jumping out of a car fearing for her safety, but the car ended up rolling over her legs, Madison police said.
The two men, 26-year-old Samuel J. Scott and 49-year-old Fabian N. Zepeda, both with no permanent addresses, began fighting on the 600 block of Mayfair Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.
Witnesses reported seeing Zepeda grabbing an axe or hatchet from the back of his pick-up truck while Scott got into a car, drove toward Zepeda and hit him. Zepeda ended up on the hood of the car Scott was driving and used the axe or hatchet to hit the windshield of the car before rolling off.
The 22-year-old woman, who also has no permanent address, was in the passenger seat of the car and jumped out because she was afraid of Zepeda's weapon while he was still on the hood of the car. The car's tires ended up rolling over the woman's legs.
DeSpain said the woman was "in a lot of pain, but not seriously injured." She was still in the street as both men drove off.
Zepeda's truck was later seen on Stoughton Road, and he was arrested. The car Scott was driving was found parked on Powers Avenue with a hole in the windshield. Scott was found walking in the area and arrested.
Both men were booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
