'Change is possible': Madison leaders launch PSA in effort to stem gun violence

Corey Marionneaux said he “straddled the fence” growing up, earning good grades in college but also getting involved in criminal activities. For those struggling to survive, violence can become a lifestyle, he said, and transitioning to something positive is continuous work.

“When I was younger — if I would have had the opportunity to know of all the resources that’s offered today — I believe I would have been a much better person at a much younger age,” Marionneaux, founder of the Black Men Coalition of Dane County, said during a news conference Thursday.

Seeking to offer those resources — and following a sharp increase in shootings last year — Madison leaders are hoping a new public service announcement about gun violence will resonate with youth caught up in the juvenile justice system.

The group released the five-minute video Thursday as part of a partnership to mentor justice-involved youth by connecting them to adults who have similar experience with violence, incarceration and poverty.

In the PSA, speakers talk about their experience with gun violence — including a man who is asked how many people he knows who have died from gun violence and responds “over 30” — and how they’ve risen out of it.