Chandler Halderson trial halted until next week following his positive COVID-19 test

So far, said Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, COVID outbreaks have not played a major role in the ability of the county's courts to get through a backlog of trials caused by a 15-month shutdown of in-person court proceedings that began in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bailey-Rihn, the presiding judge in Dane County, said she is only aware of the two trials from this week that have been affected by COVID-19, and those infections were among case participants and not jurors. She said she had a trial over the summer in which one juror tested positive for COVID-19, but it did not have an impact on the trial.

"We're doing everything we can to minimize the risk," Bailey-Rihn said. "We are allowing people that have been exposed or otherwise suffering symptoms to work remotely while they get tested to minimize the number of people in the building who have been exposed. A lot of judges are reverting to more Zoom hearings again so that we don't have the number of people in the building."

Unlike 2020, there's no state Supreme Court order concerning the operation of the state's courts during the pandemic, and there now is a backlog of criminal cases.