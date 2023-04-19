A man convicted last year of killing his parents had two of the lesser charges he was convicted of in that case vacated by a Dane County judge on Wednesday, but nonetheless remains sentenced to life in prison.
Chandler M. Halderson, 25, was found guilty on Jan. 20, 2022, of two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, lying to investigators, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July 2021 killings of Bart and Krista Halderson. He was sentenced in March 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of release.
Research uncovered in an unrelated criminal trial in Dane County later determined that under state statute, convictions for hiding a corpse can only be imposed when evidence is not strong enough to support a conviction for mutilating a corpse.
As such, the judge in Halderson's case, John Hyland, said during a short hearing Wednesday that Halderson's jury should not have been presented with the option of convicting Halderson on both charges, and he vacated the convictions for hiding a corpse.
The Dane County District Attorney's office did not object to the judge's actions.
Halderson, who appeared at the hearing by video, is currently incarcerated at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun. Testimony at his murder trial showed Halderson killed, dismembered and attempted to incinerate his parents in the fireplace of the family's Windsor home in July 2021 after his father discovered he'd been lying about his job and educational prospects.
