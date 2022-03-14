Chandler Halderson request to skip sentencing an 'affront to the public's interest,' prosecutor says

A request by Chandler Halderson to skip his sentencing later this week for the murder and mutilation of his parents is "absurd" and "an affront to the public's interest," a Dane County prosecutor wrote to the judge in the case.
Deputy District Attorney William Brown, who tried Halderson in January, slammed the 23-year-old's request to skip his sentencing this Thursday, saying that defendants must be present at their sentencing under state law.
"The criminal justice system does not serve at the pleasure of convicted murderers," Brown said in a letter to Circuit Judge John Hyland on Sunday.
"The defendant has no right to simply skip court hearings that might be uncomfortable or to avoid finally being held responsible for his behavior," Brown wrote.
Halderson was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and other charges in the murders of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, as well as lying to law enforcement when he initially claimed his parents were missing after they left the Windsor house the family shared for a Fourth of July weekend trip last summer in northern Wisconsin and never returned.
In reality, Halderson killed his parents after they uncovered an elaborate web of lies he had been telling the world about going to college and having a job. He then cut up their remains, burned them in the family fireplace and scattered what was left throughout southern Wisconsin.
On Friday, Halderson's attorney Catherine Dorl, filed a motion asking the court to waive his appearance at the Thursday sentencing. Requests to forgo a sentencing appearance are rarely made in court.
In the letter to Hyland on Sunday, Brown noted that state law requires a defendant to be in court for sentencing and that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has said a defendant cannot be sentenced in their absence.
Though in her motion, Dorl argued that this requirement can be waived if the defendant refuses to be brought to court.
In the affidavit that Halderson signed, he states that no one is threatening or forcing him to give up his rights. He states that he does not want to attend his sentencing in person, nor through Zoom or by phone.
Halderson’s first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. On Thursday, attorneys can argue whether he can ever be eligible for parole.
Chandler Halderson stands as the jury is excused after delivering guilty verdicts in his trial at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison. Halderson has requested that he not be present at his sentencing this Thursday.