Chandler Halderson found guilty in the murder of his parents

"We know that Bart and Krista went into that home and never came out, at least as whole people," Raymond said.

She compared solving a criminal case to putting together a puzzle, contending Chandler "had eight days to spread pieces of that puzzle all over Wisconsin, at least southern Wisconsin."

"They were normal folks just trying to live a normal life. They don't even get to be buried next to each other," Raymond said. "Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I'm asking that you give justice to Krista and Bart Halderson and that you treat them with the dignity and respect that their own son hasn't given them."

Defense attorney Crystal Vera urged the jurors to consider what they don't know with regard to the two first-degree intentional homicide charges, but she seemingly conceded Chandler is guilty of other charges.

"Do you know if it was an awful accident, do you know if it was intentional, do you know if there was someone else involved?" Vera asked the jurors. "You don't, and that's a problem."

She admitted Chandler is a liar and even "goes to extreme lengths, if you will, to keep those lies going or to perhaps cover up those lies."