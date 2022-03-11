Chandler Halderson doesn't want to appear for his own sentencing next week

Chandler Halderson, who has been found guilty of killing and dismembering his parents, is requesting to be absent from his own sentencing scheduled for next week, according to court documents.

Defense Attorney Catherine Dorl filed a motion Friday that asks the court to waive Halderson's appearance at the Thursday sentencing. It’s a request that is rarely — if ever — made, particularly in a high-profile homicide case.

Halderson, 23, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and other charges in the murders of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, as well as lying to law enforcement when he initially claimed his parents were missing after they left the Windsor house the family shared for a Fourth of July weekend trip last summer in northern Wisconsin and never returned.

Chandler Halderson has a right to be present at his sentencing and speak before the judge, but he signed an affidavit giving up those rights.

"Mr. Halderson consents to be absent from the sentencing hearing in this case," Dorl said in the motion. "He waives any rights he has to be present and not only consents but requests to be absent."

Dorl had not responded to a request via email for her to elaborate on why Halderson does not wish to appear.

During his trial, Halderson was similarly silent. He declined to testify on his own behalf, and his defense rested its case without calling any witnesses.

State law requires a defendant to be in court for sentencing, but Dorl argues that requirement can be waived if the defendant refuses to be brought to court. Dorl notes that a defendant can lose their right to be present at trial either by engaging in misconduct or by simply consenting to not being there.

In the affidavit that Halderson signed, he states that no one is threatening or forcing him to give up his rights. He states that he does not want to attend his sentencing in-person, nor through Zoom or phone.

Halderson's first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. On Thursday, attorneys can argue whether he can ever be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors alleged Halderson killed his parents shortly after his father discovered he’d been lying about having a job and going to school. He then concocted a story about his parents going away for the Fourth of July holiday and tried to burn his parents’ remains in the family fireplace before distributing them around southern Wisconsin, they said.

