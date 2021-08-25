Chandler Halderson charged with killing his mother

A 23-year-old Windsor man charged in the kidnapping, slaying and dismemberment of his father is now also charged with doing the same to his mother, according to an updated criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Chandler Halderson spun a “web of lies” after reporting his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, missing on July 7, when he said they didn’t return from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in northern Wisconsin.
Bart Halderson's remains were found a day later in rural Dane County, and six days after that investigators found remains later identified as Krista Halderson's in rural Sauk County. The amended complaint says the remains recovered July 14 on land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources along the Wisconsin River included Krista's severed leg and foot.
Chandler Halderson remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail.
