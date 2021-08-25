Chandler Halderson charged with killing his mother, told police he 'didn't feel bad about what I did'

That same day, Halderson went to a neighbor's house to ask if the home's doorbell video camera could "capture the road or my house." After the neighbor told Halderson police had already come to download video, Halderson asked if it captured anything.

Later, a Dane County detective interviewed a friend of Halderson from Kansas who said he left a rifle for Halderson when he visited on June 12 and 13. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined Bart Halderson had been shot once and killed before being dismembered.

Police report that on the day he was taken into custody, Halderson made a number of unsolicited comments and "spontaneous utterances" following an interview at Madison's Public Safety Building. Halderson had just asked for an attorney and after being told he was being arrested, told a detective he wanted "to go back up" and would "tell me everything."

The detective then explained that because Halderson had invoked his right to an attorney, the interview was over, to which Halderson responded along the lines of "What if I want to tell you everything with an attorney there to guide me?" and later again said he "wanted to tell me everything."