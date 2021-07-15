Chandler Halderson charged in the murder of his father; more human remains found

Halderson showed up to the property on July 5, which belongs to the partner of his girlfriend's mother, and asked to go swimming in the pool. Halderson was gone for more than an hour when the partner noticed him return dry and the pool cover still on.

The partner said she saw Halderson with the Subaru near a shed on the property, and when he eventually returned to the pool, Halderson appeared "to be washing off, and he looked like he wasn't paying attention to anyone else around," the complaint said.

Dane County Sheriff's detectives searched the area near the shed, eventually finding a torso wrapped in pants, a black belt and nylon black rope. The search of a nearby tank revealed a pair of scissors, a saw blade and the handles of what may be bolt cutters.

Nearly a week before the grisly discovery, a family friend and co-worker of Krista Halderson became concerned when she didn't show up for work on July 2 — the day Chandler Halderson claimed his parents left for the trip — as her absence wasn't pre-arranged.

That afternoon, the co-worker showed up to the Halderson's house on Oak Springs Circle, found both vehicles in the garage and knocked on the door until Chandler Halderson opened it.