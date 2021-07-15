Chandler Halderson charged in the murder of his father; more human remains found

Days after a 23-year-old Windsor man went to a rural Dane County property under the pretense of swimming, investigators found a "mutilated and dismembered" torso with gunshot wounds and tools, including a saw, nearby, and more human remains were found Wednesday near Sauk City, according to a criminal complaint charging Chandler Halderson with the murder of his father as investigators continue to search for his mother.
Prosecutors alleged Thursday that Halderson has spun a "web of lies" in the investigation of his missing parents — Bart and Krista Halderson — whom he initially reported on July 7 didn't return from a Fourth of July weekend trip to their cabin in northern Wisconsin.
Halderson was officially charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information on a missing person — an allegation he was arrested for last week as the Dane County Sheriff's Office poked holes in his story.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Thursday his office continues to treat Krista Halderson, who hasn't been seen in two weeks, as a missing person, adding he remains optimistic she's "alive and well."
Investigators found a bullet casing Tuesday in the Halderson family house in Windsor matching the ammunition used by a firearm a friend of Chandler Halderson gave him less than a month before his parents' disappearance, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
On Wednesday, more human remains were found on state-owned land along the Wisconsin River in northwestern Dane County. A person reported on July 3 seeing a man walking in the area in the town of Roxbury matching Halderson's description, the complaint said.
Barrett said authorities are unable to identify at this point if the remains are from a male or female.
During a hearing Thursday, Halderson had bail set at $1 million, up from the initial $10,000 bond ordered on Monday when he was just tentatively charged with providing false information. In arguing for the $1 million bail, Dane County assistant district attorney Andrea Raymond said "these are very serious, very violent charges," adding she expected more charges to follow.
"There is a web of lies that is quite impressive if it wasn't frankly so tragic," Raymond said.
Chandler's attorney, public defender Catherine Dorl, said her client is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, has been involved in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts and church groups, and has no prior criminal history in her argument Thursday for the continuation of a $10,000 bond.
In response to the comment about Halderson's Scout involvement, Raymond said: "In this case, you're going to learn there is evidence of ropes and knots being tied, such that a Eagle Scout may do."
Barrett said the Halderson family's house, where Chandler lived with his parents, remains an active crime scene. He urged anyone with information on Krista Halderson, who is described as a 5-foot-3 white woman with red hair, blue eyes and weighing 155 pounds, to contact the Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6900.
According to the complaint:
On July 7, Chandler Halderson went to a Dane County Sheriff's Office precinct to report his parents had left with an unknown couple on July 2 for a trip to the family cabin near White Lake in Langlade County and had not yet returned.
In a little more than a day after filing the report, investigators found several discrepancies with Halderson's story, including a claim Bart, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, planned on attending a parade in White Lake when there was no parade happening.
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office also found "no signs of immediate activity" at the family cabin.
Halderson was arrested July 8 for allegedly lying to investigators. While he was being booked into the Dane County Jail, according to the complaint, he made a comment to detectives to the effect of "you don't know the whole story."
On the same day, authorities searched a property in the town of Cottage Grove where Halderson was seen driving his parents' Subaru near a wooded area three days earlier.
Halderson showed up to the property on July 5, which belongs to the partner of his girlfriend's mother, and asked to go swimming in the pool. Halderson was gone for more than an hour when the partner noticed him return dry and the pool cover still on.
The partner said she saw Halderson with the Subaru near a shed on the property, and when he eventually returned to the pool, Halderson appeared "to be washing off, and he looked like he wasn't paying attention to anyone else around," the complaint said.
Dane County Sheriff's detectives searched the area near the shed, eventually finding a torso wrapped in pants, a black belt and nylon black rope. The search of a nearby tank revealed a pair of scissors, a saw blade and the handles of what may be bolt cutters.
Nearly a week before the grisly discovery, a family friend and co-worker of Krista Halderson became concerned when she didn't show up for work on July 2 — the day Chandler Halderson claimed his parents left for the trip — as her absence wasn't pre-arranged.
That afternoon, the co-worker showed up to the Halderson's house on Oak Springs Circle, found both vehicles in the garage and knocked on the door until Chandler Halderson opened it.
The co-worker and another person at the door noticed Halderson had a bandage on one of his feet, which he told them was from breaking glass on the fireplace as he was playing with his dogs — an injury he asked his girlfriend to bring over hydrogen peroxide and a Swiffer for.
Hours before his arrest July 8, Halderson went to a neighbor's house to ask if their doorbell video camera could "capture the road or my house?" After the neighbor told Halderson police had already come to download video, Halderson asked if it captured anything, the complaint said.
A day later, a Dane County detective interviewed a friend of Halderson's from Kansas who said he left a rifle for Halderson when he visited on June 12 and 13.
From languishing to lovely, see 9 amazing Madison-area garden transformations
In April, three weeks before holding an outdoor party to celebrate her son’s graduation from law school, Victoria Johnson decided to do something with the two eyesores in her backyard.
She would turn them into a “mystical” flower garden.
The spot had formerly been shaded by an 18-foot tree that was lost to deer damage. Now Johnson and her fiancé, Terry Monson, started the back-breaking work of removing the old tree’s roots so Johnson could plant a flurry of daisies, geraniums, petunias, and transplant her dozens of begonias and dahlias, which she had overwintered in her basement from the previous year. Then came the zinnias and other flowers, which she grew from seeds she had harvested from her 2020 garden.
Johnson added mirrors to hide a tall metal pool equipment box from view, and ringed a 2-foot-high well with bark to make it resemble an old tree stump. Today the “secret” garden is a bright, bee-buzzing centerpiece of the yard.
“I just love to do it,” Johnson said of her gardening passion. “It’s a labor of love.”
It’s also one of many planting projects for Johnson, a self-taught gardener, and Monson. The couple also works four large vegetable gardens, including one they call the “grandchildren’s garden” for the nine grandchildren they have between them who visit in spring to plant. By fall, the children return to carve the giant pumpkins they have raised and to pop the garden’s homegrown strawberry popcorn around an autumn campfire.
At harvest time, Monson carries bushels of extra produce to a Verona food pantry, he said. And when the sweet corn and tomatoes are ready, he invites the neighbors to pick their fill.
Johnson’s story inspired the Wisconsin State Journal to ask other readers to also share their tales of a “garden transformation,” particularly one they tackled during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And readers responded — sharing how they’ve turned neglected spaces into bounteous gardens. Here are their stories.