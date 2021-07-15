Chandler Halderson charged in the murder of his father; bail set at $1M

A 23-year-old Windsor man was charged with the murder and dismemberment of his father on Thursday as police continue to search for the suspect's mother, who has not been seen alive for two weeks but was said to be with her husband when their son reported them missing.
Authorities now believe that Chandler Halderson was lying when he made that report on July 7 and that sometime between July 1 and July 8 he killed and dismembered Bart Halderson, 50, before dumping at least part of his body in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.
Krista Halderson, 53, who is described as white, about 5-foot-3 with red hair and blue eyes and weighing about 155 pounds, remains missing. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is scheduled to speak at a 3:30 p.m. news conference on the investigation.
According to the complaint, a family family and co-worker initially became concerned about Krista Halderson's whereabouts when she didn't show up for work on July 2; Chandler Halderson asked a neighbor if a doorbell video camera captured his house after police began investigating his parents disappearance; and he showed up to his girlfriend's house in the town of Cottage Grove days before authorities found Bart Halderson's torso on the property.
A person matching Halderson's description was also spotted on July 10 along the Wisconsin River walking in a rural part of the town of Roxbury where authorities found human remains Wednesday, the complaint said.
The younger Halderson was arrested July 8 and on Monday ordered held on $10,000 bond, when the only crime he'd been tentatively charged with was felony providing false information on a missing person. Tentative felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse were added late Monday afternoon.
Chandler's attorney, Catherine Dorl, said her client is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, has been involved in the Boy Scouts and church groups, and has no prior criminal history in her argument Thursday for a continued bail amount of $10,000.
But court commissioner Brian Asmus sided with prosecutors and agreed to set bail at $1 million.
"Obviously, these are very serious, very violent charges and more charges are expected as the investigation develop," assistant district attorney Andrea Raymond said during the hearing. "There is a web of lies that is quite impressive if it wasn’t frankly so tragic."
Halderson lived with his parents in a home on Oak Springs Circle that is now a crime scene, and initially reported they had been picked up early in the morning of July 2 by an unidentified couple for a trip to the Halderson's family cabin near White Lake in Langlade County. When they didn't return from the long holiday weekend, Halderson reported them missing to the Sheriff's Office, which quickly determined his story wasn't credible.
For one, although Halderson said his mother texted him on July 4 to say they had arrived in White Lake and were going to attend a parade there, the Sheriff's Office learned there was no parade in White Lake that day, according to a probable cause statement. Barrett also said the Langlade County Sheriff's Office also found "no signs of immediate activity" at the family cabin.
The Medical Examiner's Office on Monday said "preliminary results from the autopsy confirm that Mr. Halderson died from homicidal violence including firearm injury."
The report will be updated.
From languishing to lovely, see 9 amazing Madison-area garden transformations
In April, three weeks before holding an outdoor party to celebrate her son’s graduation from law school, Victoria Johnson decided to do something with the two eyesores in her backyard.
She would turn them into a “mystical” flower garden.
The spot had formerly been shaded by an 18-foot tree that was lost to deer damage. Now Johnson and her fiancé, Terry Monson, started the back-breaking work of removing the old tree’s roots so Johnson could plant a flurry of daisies, geraniums, petunias, and transplant her dozens of begonias and dahlias, which she had overwintered in her basement from the previous year. Then came the zinnias and other flowers, which she grew from seeds she had harvested from her 2020 garden.
Johnson added mirrors to hide a tall metal pool equipment box from view, and ringed a 2-foot-high well with bark to make it resemble an old tree stump. Today the “secret” garden is a bright, bee-buzzing centerpiece of the yard.
“I just love to do it,” Johnson said of her gardening passion. “It’s a labor of love.”
It’s also one of many planting projects for Johnson, a self-taught gardener, and Monson. The couple also works four large vegetable gardens, including one they call the “grandchildren’s garden” for the nine grandchildren they have between them who visit in spring to plant. By fall, the children return to carve the giant pumpkins they have raised and to pop the garden’s homegrown strawberry popcorn around an autumn campfire.
At harvest time, Monson carries bushels of extra produce to a Verona food pantry, he said. And when the sweet corn and tomatoes are ready, he invites the neighbors to pick their fill.
Johnson’s story inspired the Wisconsin State Journal to ask other readers to also share their tales of a “garden transformation,” particularly one they tackled during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And readers responded — sharing how they’ve turned neglected spaces into bounteous gardens. Here are their stories.