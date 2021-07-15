Chandler Halderson charged in the murder of his father; bail set at $1M

A 23-year-old Windsor man was charged with the murder and dismemberment of his father on Thursday as police continue to search for the suspect's mother, who has not been seen alive for two weeks but was said to be with her husband when their son reported them missing.

Authorities now believe that Chandler Halderson was lying when he made that report on July 7 and that sometime between July 1 and July 8 he killed and dismembered Bart Halderson, 50, before dumping at least part of his body in a wooded area in the town of Cottage Grove, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Krista Halderson, 53, who is described as white, about 5-foot-3 with red hair and blue eyes and weighing about 155 pounds, remains missing. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is scheduled to speak at a 3:30 p.m. news conference on the investigation.

According to the complaint, a family family and co-worker initially became concerned about Krista Halderson's whereabouts when she didn't show up for work on July 2; Chandler Halderson asked a neighbor if a doorbell video camera captured his house after police began investigating his parents disappearance; and he showed up to his girlfriend's house in the town of Cottage Grove days before authorities found Bart Halderson's torso on the property.