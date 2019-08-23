A chance meeting Thursday night at a Far East Side Walgreens reignited a women’s feud, leading to a fight, one woman being cut, and the other arrested, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a Kwik Trip at 3528 E. Washington Ave. and a Walgreens at 3710 E. Washington Ave. on calls to assist paramedics and a weapons violation, respectively, which they quickly determined were related, according to a police news release.

The two women — a 30-year-old from Sun Prairie and Takenya M. Ewing, 41, of Madison — had not seen in each other in six years, but when they passed each other at the Walgreens, their feud reignited, the release states.

The Sun Prairie woman took something Ewing said as a threat and went to the parking lot to retrieve pepper spray from her vehicle. Ewing followed her out and lunged at her when she was at her car, starting an altercation, police said.

The Sun Prairie woman sustained a superficial laceration to her back and puncture wound to her abdomen from an edged weapon, but the injuries were not life threatening, police reported.

Ewing, who was sprayed with pepper spray, was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police said they didn’t recover the edged weapon or pepper spray, although there was evidence that both were used.

Anyone with information on or who witnessed the altercation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 608-255-2345.

