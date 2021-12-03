Cell phones stolen in armed robbery of Verizon Wireless store on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Cell phones were stolen in the armed robbery of a Verizon Wireless store on the Southwest Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
Officers sent to the Verizon Wireless store at 6918 Seybold Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday were told by employees that two masked men entered the store demanding cash and one of the men pulled out a gun, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Fryer said several cell phones were stolen by the men, who are in the accompanying surveillance video picture.
A Madison police dog officer tracked the robbers to a nearby parking lot, where they possibly were picked up by a vehicle, Fryer said.
The investigation is continuing, she said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.