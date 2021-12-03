 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cell phones stolen in armed robbery of Verizon Wireless store on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert

Cell phones stolen in armed robbery of Verizon Wireless store on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Verizon Wireless robbery suspects, police photo

Cell phones were stolen by these men in an armed robbery of a Verizon Wireless store on the Southwest Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cell phones were stolen in the armed robbery of a Verizon Wireless store on the Southwest Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to the Verizon Wireless store at 6918 Seybold Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday were told by employees that two masked men entered the store demanding cash and one of the men pulled out a gun, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Fryer said several cell phones were stolen by the men, who are in the accompanying surveillance video picture.

A Madison police dog officer tracked the robbers to a nearby parking lot, where they possibly were picked up by a vehicle, Fryer said.

The investigation is continuing, she said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics