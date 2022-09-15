Cause of death released in Madison murder-suicide; dead man's sister points to his mental illness

A man who Madison police say killed his wife Sunday before killing himself suffered from serious mental health problems for many years, the man’s sister said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday said Jessica K. Wray, 45, died from blunt force and sharp force trauma, while her husband, Jason R. Wray, also 45, died from injuries he sustained when he stepped into the path of a semitrailer on Interstate 90. Police say Jason Wray killed his wife earlier that day in the home they shared on the city’s Far West Side.

Friends of the Wray family set up a GoFundMe page Tuesday to cover funeral expenses and help support the Wrays’ three young children. As of Wednesday night, it showed donations of more than $60,000.

Police say that after killing Jessica Wray, Jason Wray stepped in front of a vehicle on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road but was not seriously injured and then drove onto the interstate, stopping near Buckeye Road and stepping into the path of the semi sometime after 3:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

Jason Wray’s sister, Jess Schaack, said Wednesday the couple’s three children will be surrounded by family and close friends “who will support them through the rest of their lives.”

Her brother had suffered from depression since his early 20s that had worsened in recent years, Schaack said. His actions “were a direct relation to his depression,” she said.

“I would love to focus more on the need for more mental health resources,” Schaack said. “This system does not work for the millions of people affected by depression and mental illness every day.”

Research has long found that people who are mentally ill are statistically more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators of it.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said police had no record of prior calls to the Wray home at 6 Darien Circle and the couple was not previously known to them. Both were physician assistants at UW Health who graduated from the University of Iowa, according to their UW Health pages.

“We are devastated by the news of this unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with the family and friends suffering this terrible loss,” UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said in a statement Wednesday.

“The well-being of our staff and providers is a top priority, and we will continue to provide emotional support to them as they grieve. We urge the community to respect the privacy of all who are grieving and to show support through the fund established for the family if you are able.”

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.