Cats rescued, $175,000 in damage from town of Burke fire, authorities say

A fire at a residence in the town of Burke caused $175,000 in damage and prompted the rescue of two cats Saturday night, authorities said.

Sun Prairie fire crews responded to the home on the 3700 block of Rebel Drive just before 9:30 p.m. as fire consumed the back deck of the home and smoke billowed from its sides and roof, Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement. When crews arrived, there were unconfirmed reports that people were trapped in the basement of the home, Westermeyer said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames under 30 minutes and two cats in the residence were returned to the homeowner. The fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the home and another $25,000 in damage to personal items, Westermeyer said. The homeowner and the cats are staying with family and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

