Cats rescued, $175,000 in damage from town of Burke fire, authorities say

A fire at a residence in the town of Burke caused $175,000 in damage and prompted the rescue of two cats Saturday night, authorities said.
Sun Prairie fire crews responded to the home on the 3700 block of Rebel Drive just before 9:30 p.m. as fire consumed the back deck of the home and smoke billowed from its sides and roof, Assistant Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement. When crews arrived, there were unconfirmed reports that people were trapped in the basement of the home, Westermeyer said.
Firefighters extinguished the flames under 30 minutes and two cats in the residence were returned to the homeowner. The fire caused about $150,000 in damage to the home and another $25,000 in damage to personal items, Westermeyer said. The homeowner and the cats are staying with family and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos: Photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti shoots Wisconsin
Alessandra Sanguinetti frames an image inside the Big Street Bar & Grill in Humbird, Wis., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Over the past eight years Alessandra Sanguinetti has been trying to capture with her camera the people of Wisconsin. One of those images is of Kenosha County dairy farmers Rick, Doug and Andrew Spoerlein.
Among the images taken in Wisconsin since 2014 by Alessandra Sanguinetti is this youth choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church in downtown Black River Falls. Sanguinetti will publish a book this fall containing black-and-white images from her travels in Wisconsin.
Jeff in Melrose, Wis.
Photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti at the Humbird Hotel Bar & Grill. She's been coming to Wisconsin since 2014.
Bartender Mike Scheffer pages through a high school year book at the Big Street Bar & Grill in Humbird as Alessandra Sanguinetti frames an image inside the establishment of a bison mount above the front door.
Alessandra Sanguinetti approaches the Big Street Bar & Grill while pursuing photo possibilities in Humbird, a small rural community about 20 miles north of Black River Falls.
Photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti, pictured outside her temporary room at the Humbird Hotel in Humbird, Wis., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
"Wisconsin Death Trip" was published in 1973 and created by Michael Lesy, who used the photographs of Charles Van Schaick, of Black River Falls.
Photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti, outside the Humbird Hotel in Humbird, Wis., Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Glass plate negatives captured by 19th century photographer Charles Van Schaick are displayed on a light table at the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison.
Copy of the the 1973 book, “Wisconsin Death Trip” by Michael Lesy at the State Historical Society in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
One of Alessandra Sanguinetti's photos over the past eight years was at Hixton Ridge Taxidermy along Interstate 94 between Hixton and Black River Falls.
Tim Ream, a visual materials archivist with the Wisconsin Historical Society, looks over some of the thousands of glass plate negatives and printed images of Black River Falls photographer Charles Van Schaick.
A piano player at Black River Falls High School.
Photographs captured by photographer Charles Van Schaick in the late 1800s and early 1900s are displayed at the Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison, which has thousands of his glass plate negatives and printed images. Some of his work was published in "Wisconsin Death Trip," seen below the prints.
Alessandra Sanguinetti carries her equipment through a second-floor hallway of the historic Humbird Hotel Bar & Grill. Sanguinetti, a member of Magnum Photos, a cooperative in New York, was in Humbird to continue her work of black-and-white photography. As a child in Argentina, she was inspired by "Wisconsin Death Trip," a book published in 1973 containing images by Black River Falls photographer Charles Van Schaick.
