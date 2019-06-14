Cat thieves

This couple is suspected of stealing a kitten from a North Side pet store Wednesday night.

 Image provided by Madison Police Department

A couple stole a kitten Wednesday night from a North Side pet store, with the man pilfering the feline while the woman distracted the store clerk.

The theft happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Noah's Ark Pet Center, 1289 N. Sherman Ave., Madison police said.

"An employee contacted police after a man and woman made off with a kitten without paying for the pet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Police included a surveillance video image with the report, so anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

