Catalytic converter thief caught on home security camera on Near East Side, Madison police say

A catalytic converter thief was caught in action by a home security camera on the Near East Side on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S Dickinson Street, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

A homeowner woke up to notifications on his phone showing a car stopping next to his 2007 Toyota Prius. The thief cut off the car’s catalytic converter in about 90 seconds, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

Grigg said the Madison Area has seen several catalytic converter thefts in recent months, and offered these crime prevention tips from police in Durham, N.C.:

• If possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building or building entrances.

• Park in a garage, if possible and lock the doors .

• Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal. Also there are several aftermarket items that can be purchased that your certified auto mechanic can install that would prevent or help prevent the theft.