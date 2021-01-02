Catalytic converter thief caught on home security camera on Near East Side, Madison police say

A catalytic converter thief was caught in action by a home security camera on the Near East Side on Tuesday, Madison police reported.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S Dickinson Street, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.
A homeowner woke up to notifications on his phone showing a car stopping next to his 2007 Toyota Prius. The thief cut off the car’s catalytic converter in about 90 seconds, Grigg said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.
Grigg said the Madison Area has seen several catalytic converter thefts in recent months, and offered these crime prevention tips from police in Durham, N.C.:
• If possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building or building entrances.
• Park in a garage, if possible and lock the doors .
• Have the catalytic converter welded to your car's frame, which may make it harder to steal. Also there are several aftermarket items that can be purchased that your certified auto mechanic can install that would prevent or help prevent the theft.
• Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter. This may assist in recovering your catalytic converter if it is stolen.
• Calibrate your Car's alarm to set off when it detects vibration. The suspects in this crime normally use a battery operation reciprocating saw and it creates a lot of noise and vibration when it is being removed.
• If your able to park your vehicle in a way to limit access to the bottom of the vehicle as much as possible.
• Install cameras home or vehicle that would capture the image of the suspect committing the crime.
• Most importantly if you see or hear anything suspicious please notify your local law enforcement as soon as possible.