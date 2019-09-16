A Cassville man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Grant County early Saturday morning, authorities reported.
Dallas Esser, 22, was found laying next to the vehicle after the crash and died later at University Hospital after being taken there by Med Flight, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
The crash was reported shortly after 4:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway B west of Stanton Road.
Investigators determined that Esser was traveling west on Highway B in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove into the ditch on the south side of the road and struck a culvert, causing his Silverado to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its wheels, Dreckman said.
Eight people have been killed in seven fatal crashes in Grant County in 2019.