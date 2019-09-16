Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...FOG WILL BE DENSE THROUGH LATE MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITY. USE CAUTION WHEN DRIVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.