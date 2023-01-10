 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cash stolen in early morning burglary of State Street restaurant, Madison police say

Cash was stolen in a burglary early Monday morning of a State Street restaurant, Madison police reported.

Video showed someone entering Taco Bell, 534 State St., around 3:45 a.m. Monday, with about $200 stolen, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

