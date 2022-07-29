Cash register stolen in business burglary on Near East Side, Madison police say

A cash register was stolen in a business burglary on the Near East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The unidentified market in the 300 block of South Brearly Street has been broken into several times in the last few months, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The latest break-in happened about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Video shows a man forcing entry into the business and stealing a cash register, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.