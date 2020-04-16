Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin prisons increase; 10 inmates have now tested positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five more inmates at Oshkosh Correctional Institution tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of Wisconsin prisoners infected to 10, according to Department of Corrections data updated Wednesday.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in the prison system was confirmed April 2 at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. The inmate who tested positive had recently gone on a trip outside the facility, DOC said. Another prisoner with the virus at Columbia Correctional was confirmed April 5.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The other eight inmates who have tested positive for the virus are all at Oshkosh.

DOC spokeswoman Anna Neal said Wednesday that all of the inmates who tested positive at Oshkosh have been medically isolated. Those who were directly exposed to someone with a positive case have been quarantined.

Also Wednesday, DOC announced that it planned to distribute disposable masks for inmates to wear. It said each inmate would be given four disposable ear-loop masks each and eventually washable cloth masks as supplies become available.