Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin prisons increase; 10 inmates have now tested positive

Five more inmates at Oshkosh Correctional Institution tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of Wisconsin prisoners infected to 10, according to Department of Corrections data updated Wednesday.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in the prison system was confirmed April 2 at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. The inmate who tested positive had recently gone on a trip outside the facility, DOC said. Another prisoner with the virus at Columbia Correctional was confirmed April 5.
The other eight inmates who have tested positive for the virus are all at Oshkosh.
DOC spokeswoman Anna Neal said Wednesday that all of the inmates who tested positive at Oshkosh have been medically isolated. Those who were directly exposed to someone with a positive case have been quarantined.
Also Wednesday, DOC announced that it planned to distribute disposable masks for inmates to wear. It said each inmate would be given four disposable ear-loop masks each and eventually washable cloth masks as supplies become available.
Neal said last week that the department is "unable to speculate" about how the initial prisoners at Oshkosh Correctional came into contact the virus. He declined to comment when asked Wednesday if the DOC had any updates on how the infection started.
Last week, Oshkosh only had three cases. This week, three more cases were confirmed Tuesday and two more were confirmed Wednesday.
Neal said due to privacy protections and federal law, she could not say what unit of the prison the positive cases are in, or whether the virus has spread to multiple units.
According to an email sent Monday to Oshkosh Correctional staff that was obtained by the State Journal, the first six positive cases of COVID-19 were all from inmates who lived in the same building.
Oshkosh has completed 22 tests for COVID-19, with 12 individuals testing negative. Results for two tests are still pending.
