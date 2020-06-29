Cars hit in shootings over weekend on East Side, South Side, Madison police say

Cars were hit in a pair of shootings over the weekend on the East Side and South Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, several people on Dixon Street on the East Side told authorities they thought they were hearing fireworks when they heard several loud popping sounds, but learned from neighbors that it was gunfire, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses told police that a passenger in a black SUV had fired at a man who was standing near a parked sedan, and that the man who was shot at pulled out a handgun and returned fire, DeSpain said.
An uninvolved parked car was hit by one of the shots, DeSpain said.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, a loud argument between many people in the 2300 block of Post Road ended with gunfire, DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses reported a large group of young people outside "screaming and yelling" just prior to the gunfire, DeSpain said.
A Stoughton woman who came to pick up someone who was in the altercation told police she saw two people firing handguns at her car as she drove away, DeSpain said.
The woman’s car was hit three times, but she and her passenger were not hit, and she drove to a gas station to call police, DeSpain said.
Officers recovered five shell casings, DeSpain said.
