Carjackers threaten to shoot man and dog, flee in his vehicle from Southwest Side, police say
A pair of carjackers threatened to shoot a man and his dog before stealing his car, wallet and phone on the Southwest Side Thursday night, Madison police reported. 

The assailants approached the 45-year-old man in his driveway on the 7300 block of Heather Glen Drive at 11:05 p.m. and aimed a gun at him and his pet, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

After threatening to shoot them both, the suspects stole the man's property. One suspect fled in the stolen car and the other left the scene in another vehicle, Bauman said.

Authorities searched the area but did not locate the suspects or the stolen vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

