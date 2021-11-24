 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carjacker pulls man from vehicle on Far East Side, police say
alert top story

Carjacker pulls man from vehicle on Far East Side, police say

Police lights stock (copy)

An assailant pulled a man from a vehicle during a carjacking on the Far East Side Tuesday, Madison police said. 

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The man was in the backseat of a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee outside of a business on the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue when a man opened the door and pulled him out of the vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. 

The vehicle's owner was inside the business at the time of the carjacking. The man who was pulled from the car suffered an ankle injury during the theft, Fryer said. An investigation is ongoing. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics