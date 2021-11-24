Carjacker pulls man from vehicle on Far East Side, police say

An assailant pulled a man from a vehicle during a carjacking on the Far East Side Tuesday, Madison police said.
The man was in the backseat of a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee outside of a business on the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue when a man opened the door and pulled him out of the vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The vehicle's owner was inside the business at the time of the carjacking. The man who was pulled from the car suffered an ankle injury during the theft, Fryer said. An investigation is ongoing.