A Janesville man who is classified as an armed career criminal has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for firing a gun outside a gas station in August of 2018.
Royal Powell, 36, was sentenced by US District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison on Monday.
Powell pleaded guilty in March to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, Powell came out of a BP gas station in Janesville on Aug. 17, 2018, and fired a gun at a group of people standing a short distance away.
"In response to the gunfire, someone shot back at Powell and the bullet went into the gas station and nearly struck a woman and her small children standing inside," the release said.
Powell fled but was identified using surveillance video and was arrested a few weeks later, with the firearm found in his apartment.
Powell was convicted of felonies both in Wisconsin and Illinois, so he's prohibited from having a firearm.
The mandatory minimum sentence for that crime, if the defendant is considered an armed career criminal, is 15 years. The sentence is to be followed by four years of supervised release.
Conley said at sentencing that Powell's decision to shoot a firearm at the gas station "needlessly endangered innocent lives."
Two women charged with suffocating, beating girl to death in Iowa County
Rastafarian church leader ordered to trial after unusual preliminary hearing
Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged 12th drunken driving offense
Man took off pants, underwear to wash at laundromat, Madison police say
Intoxicated woman attacked 2 Downtown, made threats to officers upon arrest, Madison police say
Police dog finds suspect hiding in dumpster, Madison police say
Fond du Lac County man arrested in Middleton for alleged 4th OWI
Gun found in car, Madison man arrested, police say
Janesville man allegedly burglarized 3 apartments in same building, police say
Teen auto theft suspects could be responsible for many area crimes, Madison police say
Teen auto theft suspects could be responsible for many area crimes, Madison police say
Women fought police Downtown, one officer injured, another spit on, Madison police say
Police dog tracked auto theft suspect for half-mile, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Oregon man charged with reckless homicide for 2018 overdose death
Man charged with shooting family cat to death in Madison home
Man pleads guilty to taking 14-year-old girl from Tennessee to Madison for sex
Madison man and woman arrested after possible shots fired incident in Middleton
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!