Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Federal judge allows power line challenge to proceed

He also rejected an argument brought by the utilities that commissioners should have judicial immunity.

Conley dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim that the line would result in an unjust taking of land for private benefit.

“At most, plaintiffs allege that the costs of the Line will exceed the public benefits, and there are better alternatives available,” Conley wrote. “(B)ut this argument invites judicial oversight over complicated policy considerations, rather than merely questioning whether the Line advances a ‘conceivable public purpose.’”

Howard Learner, an attorney representing the plaintiffs said the groups “are pleased that the U.S. District Court’s opinion today allows us to go forward in making our legal and factual case that the probability of actual bias by the PSC commissioners is too high to be constitutionally tolerable.”

A spokesman for the PSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the agency typically does not comment on litigation.

A joint venture of ATC, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the line will run between Dubuque and Middleton. The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.