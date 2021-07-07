Car-to-car shooting on East Side residential street brings attempted homicide charge

According to the complaint:

The man told police he was driving on Union Street when he saw a Chevy Malibu turn in front of him from a side street. As he drove behind the Malibu he saw someone on the passenger side look out the window, then stick half of his body out of the car and begin shooting at the man.

He said the gunman, later identified as Grant-Amos, was the same man he had seen earlier at the tobacco store looking at the man's car. The man said he had bought cigarettes and was sitting in his car when he noticed Grant-Amos, who had just walked out of the store, looking at his car as if to see who was in it.

He said he didn't say anything to Grant-Amos or his girlfriend, who he said was driving the car that chased him, and neither of them said anything to him.

The man showed a police detective a photo from his phone of a group of people that he said included the person who had shot at him.

Grant-Amos' state Department of Corrections probation agent also saw Grant-Amos in a security video screenshot from the tobacco store.