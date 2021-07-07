Car-to-car shooting on East Side residential street brings attempted homicide charge

An 18-year-old Madison man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting that happened last month on a residential street on Madison's East Side.
According to a criminal complaint, a man whose car was shot at around 11 a.m. on June 7 told police he had been followed from a tobacco store on East Washington Avenue by a car that pulled around him. A passenger in the car then leaned out of it and fired gunshots at his car, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The man was not injured but his car was struck several times by gunfire. Other vehicles parked in the area were also struck by gunfire, the complaint states.
Jamell D. Grant-Amos was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a person found delinquent in juvenile court, and obstructing an officer. He was arrested on June 22 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
The man did not know Grant-Amos by name, the complaint states, but said he had seen him several times hanging around outside the tobacco store selling marijuana. After police received other leads, Grant-Amos's photo was placed in a lineup, and the man picked him as the person who had fired gunshots at him, the complaint states.
"This mother (expletive) right here, you just threw your life away," the man told police when he saw Grant-Amos' photo. "He is so young."
According to the complaint:
The man told police he was driving on Union Street when he saw a Chevy Malibu turn in front of him from a side street. As he drove behind the Malibu he saw someone on the passenger side look out the window, then stick half of his body out of the car and begin shooting at the man.
He said the gunman, later identified as Grant-Amos, was the same man he had seen earlier at the tobacco store looking at the man's car. The man said he had bought cigarettes and was sitting in his car when he noticed Grant-Amos, who had just walked out of the store, looking at his car as if to see who was in it.
He said he didn't say anything to Grant-Amos or his girlfriend, who he said was driving the car that chased him, and neither of them said anything to him.
The man showed a police detective a photo from his phone of a group of people that he said included the person who had shot at him.
Grant-Amos' state Department of Corrections probation agent also saw Grant-Amos in a security video screenshot from the tobacco store.
A mechanic told police the windshield of the man's car had a bullet hole in the passenger side, a damaged left rear tire, a damaged front bumper, and damage to the car's condenser and radiator, which still had a bullet lodged in it.