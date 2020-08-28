Car thief smashes stolen Mercedes-Benz into unmarked squad to escape arrest, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A car thief smashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz into an unmarked squad car to escape arrest on the Near West Side Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The car's Sun Prairie owner tracked the Mercedes via GPS after it was stolen from his home, calling 911 that it was stopped in a handicapped parking stall in front of the Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. on the Near West Side, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers moved in on the Mercedes about 11:15 a.m., announcing their presence while an unmarked squad was parked directly in front of the Mercedes. But instead of following police orders, the driver hit the gas, pushed the squad out of the way, and sped off on Midvale Boulevard, DeSpain said.

GPS tracking later led officers to Northridge Terrace, where the car was found unoccupied and returned to its owner, damaged from the crash, DeSpain said.

