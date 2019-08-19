Car thefts continue to be a problem in Madison, with five stolen from three homes in different areas of the city in the past few days, police said.
The thefts happened on Friday, Saturday and early Monday, with the first two occurring on the North Side and the most recent on the Far West Side, according to Madison Police.
Incidents of stolen vehicles are up this year, according to July crime statistics released by Madison Police Chief Mike Koval in August. From January to July this year, 262 cars were stolen, a 12% increase from that same time frame in 2018.
Auto thefts were also up 8% last month, with 41 reports in July compared to 38 in July 2018. Of the 41 cars stolen, 35 had the keys in the vehicle or easily accessible and one was left unlocked and running. Thirty-four of the vehicles had been recovered as of Aug. 7.
The burglars in the three most recent incidents broke into residents' homes to steal the car keys.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, a burglar entered a Far West Side home on Burnt Sienna Drive through an open garage door, police reported.
The burglar stole wallets, electronics, car keys and other items from inside the house. Two cars that had been in the driveway are now missing, police said.
In another incident, officers responded to the 700 block of Northport Drive on the North Side around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
A 75-year-old man told police that someone had broken into his house through a garage side door and took his wallet, car keys and Honda CR-V, which had been in the garage.
The Honda was recovered by police on Northridge Terrace, but the man's wallet was not found. His credit card has been used to buy around $300 worth of merchandise, according to police.
Also on the North Side, a couple contacted police Friday morning after cash and a purse with car keys in it were stolen from their house on Woodward Drive. The couple's Honda CR-V and Subaru Legacy were stolen from their driveway, police said.
The couple thought a faulty latching mechanism on their garage door could have allowed the burglar to enter their home.
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.