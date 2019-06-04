A woman having her car stolen from a Far West Side fitness club parking lot on Saturday was just the latest in a string of such crimes, Madison police said.
And the problem could be solved with a padlock.
The 21-year-old Madison woman was working out at Planet Fitness, 7475 Mineral Point Road Saturday evening, and when she went out to her car, it was gone.
"Police crime analysts say this is just the latest in a string of similar thefts that have occurred recently at area gyms," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The method thieves are using involve having a woman or women go into the locker rooms, looking for unlocked lockers that contain car keys, cash and cards.
"In many cases, victims are finding items not only stolen from unlocked lockers but that their cars have also been taken," DeSpain said.
The thefts are being reported not only in Madison but in Fitchburg and Middleton as well.
"We urge gym members to lock their valuables, and to be alert to suspicious behavior," DeSpain said.
