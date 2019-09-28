The car that struck a bicyclist in a hit-and-run on the South Side on Tuesday night was stolen, Madison police reported Friday.
The 58-year-old bicyclist, who suffered a concussion, was in a designated biking lane in the 900 block of South Park Street when hit about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The driver of the 2013 Hyundai continued without stopping, and it was found Wednesday morning parked and unoccupied on Wanda Place with a shattered front windshield, DeSpain said.
The car was stolen on Greenway View Monday evening after its owner left the keys in the driver's side door, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.