Car stopped on West Side after gunshots reported on Southeast Side, Madison police say

A car was stopped on the West Side after gunshots were reported on the Southeast Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, gunshots were reported at Stoughton Road and the Beltline (Highway 12/18), Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers located multiple shell casings on South Stoughton Road by the Beltline, but no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the shots later was stopped on South Gammon Road near the Beltline, Gibson said.

No further information was available and the investigation is continuing, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

